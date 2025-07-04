First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,447,000 after buying an additional 2,172,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $381,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after buying an additional 1,327,323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,728,000 after buying an additional 1,241,896 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

