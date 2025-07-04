First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

