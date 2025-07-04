Frank Slootman Sells 294,125 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $63,910,421.25. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,963,016.03. This trade represents a 63.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Frank Slootman sold 217,432 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $48,656,932.96.

On Friday, June 27th, Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $68,184,434.92.

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $390,315.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.76.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $750,572,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $555,847,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after buying an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

