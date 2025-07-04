FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEBFree Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS FFEB opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (BATS:FFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.