FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS FFEB opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

