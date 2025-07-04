Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 33,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,032,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Gelteq Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Get Gelteq alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gelteq

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Gelteq as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gelteq Company Profile

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gelteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.