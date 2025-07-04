Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.92. 521,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 747,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

