Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,670 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.