Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETFree Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Principal Quality ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.0884 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

