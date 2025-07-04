Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 854 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

