Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3,362.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

