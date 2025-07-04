Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.94.
Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
Gabelli Equity Trust Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Equity Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.