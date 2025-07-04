Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

