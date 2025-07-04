Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,076,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.