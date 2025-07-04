Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $679,936,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.61.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

