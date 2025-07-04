Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.