Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

