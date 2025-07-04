Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 80,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

