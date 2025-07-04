Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10,456.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,374,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after buying an additional 1,277,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

