Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

