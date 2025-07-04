Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

