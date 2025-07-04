Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 110.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,075.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.00. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $736.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

