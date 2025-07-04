Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $197.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.