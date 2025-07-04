Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

