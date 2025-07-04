Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

