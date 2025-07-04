Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $145,278,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

