Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,233 shares during the period. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF makes up about 1.0% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 740,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after buying an additional 89,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.