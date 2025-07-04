Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.24.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

