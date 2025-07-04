Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

