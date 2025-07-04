Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,022 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

