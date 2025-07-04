Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 954 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

