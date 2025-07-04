Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 946,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 488,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,834.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 406,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.1%

HTGC stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 45.23% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

