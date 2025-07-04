Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $292.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

