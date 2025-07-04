Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,925 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.84 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

