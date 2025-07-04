Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

