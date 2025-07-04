Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000.

FV stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $63.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

