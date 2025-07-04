Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $299,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0%

HAL stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

