Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

