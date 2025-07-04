Head-To-Head Comparison: Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) vs. Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A Greenfire Resources 23.73% 23.94% 14.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 11.78 -$6.77 million N/A N/A Greenfire Resources $600.67 million 0.53 $88.61 million $1.85 2.46

Greenfire Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Brenmiller Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

