Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,088,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

