Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.21 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.27). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 306.50 ($4.18), with a volume of 247,934 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTG. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.69) to GBX 480 ($6.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.19) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

The company has a market cap of £628.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

