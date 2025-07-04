Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,821 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 in the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $147.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

