Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vestis were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vestis by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vestis by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 382,071 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vestis by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William J. Seward acquired 10,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 377,277 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $2,222,161.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,380,501 shares in the company, valued at $108,261,150.89. This represents a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 880,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,271,632. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $6.15 on Friday. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.45 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

