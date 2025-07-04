Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

