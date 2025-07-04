Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,835.65 ($66.02) and traded as high as GBX 4,852 ($66.24). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,832 ($65.97), with a volume of 160,825 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($81.91) to GBX 5,700 ($77.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,756.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,835.65. The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,525 ($61.77) per share, with a total value of £99,459.50 ($135,780.89). Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.