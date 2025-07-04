Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

