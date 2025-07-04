iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

