J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 44 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.