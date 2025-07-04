Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

