Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,433.57 ($19.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,838 ($25.09). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,823 ($24.89), with a volume of 366,038 shares changing hands.
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,577.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,433.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
