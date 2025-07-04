Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,433.57 ($19.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,838 ($25.09). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,823 ($24.89), with a volume of 366,038 shares changing hands.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,577.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,433.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 149.20 ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.38) per share, with a total value of £360 ($491.47). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 62 shares of company stock worth $84,978. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

