JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

