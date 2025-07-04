Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 188,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,454,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAPA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kairos Pharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,404,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Kairos Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

